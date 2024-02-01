NCAA issues fierce statement against Tennessee and Virginia AG’s antitrust lawsuit, warns of 'wild west' atmosphere in college sports

The NCAA has fired back at Tennessee and Virginia after the schools filed an antitrust lawsuit.

It was revealed earlier this week that Tennessee is being investigated for multiple alleged name, image, and likeness violations. The initial report by Sports Illustrated claimed that it was a major investigation.

Following the investigation, Tennessee and Virginia filed an antitrust lawsuit, as the schools alleged that the NCAA had violated antitrust laws by denying athletes their ability to earn full compensation for their names, images, and likenesses. The suit seeks a temporary injunction that could suspend the NCAA's NIL rules and limitations.

Following Tennessee's antitrust lawsuit, the NCAA has fired back at the school.

"This legal action would exacerbate what our members themselves have frequently described as a 'wild west' atmosphere."

The NCAA is not happy with the lawsuit and sent a scathing response warning them about the consequences.

As of now, neither Tennessee nor Virginia have responded to the NCAA's statement.

Tennessee Volunteers chancellor claps back at NCAA

Before the NCAA released their statement, Tennessee Volunteers chancellor Donde Plowman took aim at the NCAA.

Plowman issued a three-page letter to the NCAA and claimed that Tennessee was not in the wrong:

"The NCAA's allegations are factually untrue and procedurally flawed," Plowman wrote in the letter. "Moreover, it is intellectually dishonest for the NCAA enforcement staff to pursue infractions cases as if student-athletes have no NIL rights and as if institutions all have been functioning post-Alston with a clear and unchanging set of rules and willfully violating them.

She added:

"It is inconceivable that our institution's leadership would be cited as an example of exemplary leadership in July 2023, then as a cautionary example of a lack of institutional control only six months later... The University of Tennessee complied with the interim NIL policy and guidance as it was put into place by the NCAA. No member institution could follow future guidance prior to it being given, let alone interpreted."

At the time of writing, there is no word on when this may potentially go to court, but Tennessee and Virginia finding themselves embroiled in a bitter scrap against the NCAA, with neither party backing down.