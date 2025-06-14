NCAA punishes Wisconsin with hefty fine: What did the Badgers do? Closer look at latest allegations

The Wisconsin Badgers were handed a one year probation and fined $25,000 by the NCAA on Thursday. The decision was made after an investigation showed that nine coaches and staff members made impermissible phone calls to recruits in 2023.

According to reports, they made 139 impermissible phone calls to 48 prospects, and 60 of them lasted one minute or less.

All we know about the Wisconsin Badgers' allegations against HC Luke Fickell

NCAA Football: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell

According to the NCAA, Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell and outside linebackers/special teams coach Matt Mitchell have been barred from having any recruiting communications with high school prospects from Sunday until June 21.

Fickell is being held responsible for the violations committed by his coaching staff members. Additionally, former Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs and former director of player personnel, Max Stienecker, received one-year show-cause orders. Scruggs is an assistant defensive line coach of the San Francisco 49ers, while Stienecker is serving as USC's executive director of personnel.

Wisconsin released a statement in light of the NCAA's penalties.

"Wisconsin Athletics is deeply committed to maintaining the highest level of integrity and holding ourselves accountable," Wisconsin said in a statement on Thursday, via the Associated Press.

"We believe in doing things the right way, no matter the consequences. The issue at hand occurred two years ago under a rule that was actively being changed and no longer exists. We identified the mistake and were proactive in self-reporting and investigating and resolving the issue."

Fickell is gearing up for his third year with the Badgers. He has compiled a 13-13 (8-9 Big Ten) record since being hired by Wisconsin in November 2022.

Wisconsin had a disappointing 2024 season, finishing with a 5-7 (3-6) record. The Badgers did not qualify for a bowl game since they failed to win six games.

