NCAAF Transfer Portal Rankings: Did the USC Trojans stack up enough to compete for the CFP?

The USC Trojans finished the 2022 season with an 11-3 record and were 8-1 in Pac-12 play. The Trojans will look to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in 2023. Take a look at whether or not USC has done enough to claim a postseason spot in the final year of the four-team field.

How did the USC Trojans perform in 2022?

The USC Trojans entered the 2022 season ranked 14th in the nation. After starting the season 6-0, USC's College Football Playoff hopes took a hit as the Trojans lost to a 43-42 thriller to the Utah Utes. The Trojans bounced back with five consecutive wins to reach the Pac-12 title game ranked fourth in the nation.

With the opportunity to secure a spot in the CFP, USC once again lost to the Utes, this time by a score of 47-24, ending their hopes of a national title. USC was defeated by the Tulane Green Wave in an exciting 46-45 Cotton Bowl matchup.

They finished the season ranked 12th. The Trojans offense averaged 41.4 points per game, ranking third out of 131 teams. Their defense allowed 29.2 ppg, which ranked 94th. USC's passing offense ranked third in the nation, while their rushing offense ranked 53rd. They ranked just 112th in passing defense and 80th in rushing defense.

Will the USC Trojans compete for the College Football Playoff in 2023?

The USC Trojans will once again enter the season with high expectations as 2022 Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams will lead their offense. Furthermore, the Trojans have improved their roster via their incoming recruiting and transfer classes.

Coach Lincoln Riley has proven his ability to bring in talent, and his 2023 class was no different. USC's recruiting class ranked seventh nationally, while their transfer class ranked fourth. While the Pac-12 remains competitive, the Trojans should enter the season as the favorites to win the conference.

Making the College Football Playoff will be difficult as only four teams will qualify before the field expands to 12 in 2024. USC will likely need to run the table in Pac-12 play and win the conferece championship game. While the roster has the talent to reach the CFP, the Trojans will need their defense to improve. In the Trojans' three losses last season, their defense allowed 45.3 ppg.

