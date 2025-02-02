Nebraska football injury report: Matt Rhule shares latest update on players' medical setbacks

The start of the college football season is nearly seven months away, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule provided updates on player injuries. While the offseason is ideal for healing, some injuries take longer to recover.

On Saturday, Rhule shared the latest on Cornhuskers, who ended the 2024 season on the injury report.

“Turner (Corcoran) had surgery," Rhule told the media. "That was a hamstring that just never quite healed. So, he had to have surgery from a specialist a couple of weeks ago. So, we’re hopeful that he’ll be back at some point. Teddy Prochazka, you know, he’s right on pace.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Demitrius (Bell) is a little bit behind but trending in the right direction. So, we think he’ll be full go this summer. So, I think those guys are doing a good job in the training room.”

Corcoran and Prochazka are important pieces on the offensive line. Corcoran was a 4-star recruit, and while he has played well for the Huskers, he’s also had a tough time staying on the field. His last two seasons have ended early because of injury.

Injuries have also derailed Prochazka's career. He started three games in 2022 before going on the injury list. That season-ending issue carried into 2023. In 2024, another injury prevented him from playing at all.

Bell hasn't seen the field in for Nebraska yet. After redshirting in 2023, he missed the entire 2024 with an injury.

Matt Rhule gives a discouraging spring game update

Nebraska’s spring game is one of the most traditional spring games in the country. However, Matt Rhule said it might be going away. In his Saturday press conference, Rhule pointed at other teams tampering with Huskers players as the main reason.

The head coach expressed concern at other teams poaching away important players from his team after watching them play in the spring.

“I hate to say it like this, it’s really because last year we were one of the more televised spring games and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that," Rhule said. "So to go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Nebraska’s spring game is a decades-long tradition and one of the best-attended spring games in the nation. It’s understandable that Rhule would try to shield his players from going anywhere.

After ending the season 7-6 with a win at the Pinstripe Bowl, the Cornhuskers are looking to take a step forward in Rhule’s third season at the helm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place