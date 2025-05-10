Nebraska Football Recruiting Tracker: Top Commits, Offers & Visits (2025–2026)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a strong program, but they do not usually rank at the very top of recruiting classes. Notably, while the 2025 class was good, 247 Sports had it rated as the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the nation. According to ESPN, the team secured commitments from seven four-star recruits and 13 three-star recruits.
In the 2026 class, the Cornhuskers will be hoping to improve. Their top player from the 2025 class was four-star outside linebacker Christian Jones. Here is a look at the top commits, offers, and visits for the Cornhuskers in the 2026 class.
Nebraska Cornhuskers 2026 football recruiting overview
The Cornhuskers are out to a slow start in their 2026 class. Thus far, the team has only secured commitments from four players, only three of whom received three-star ratings or better. However, they have several offers out to top players. These are the team's top commits, offers, and visits.
Top commits
C.J. Bronaugh
The top commit in the 2026 class from the Nebraska Cornhuskers is cornerback C.J. Bronaugh. He is a four-star recruit who is the No. 21-ranked CB in his class, according to ESPN. He has been committed since November.
Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte
Wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte committed to the Cornhuskers in October. He is a three-star recruit who is the No. 105-ranked WR in his class, according to ESPN.
Dayton Raiola
One of the most notable commitments for the Cornhuskers is QB Dayton Raiola. Dayton is the younger brother of Dylan Raiola, who is the starting QB for Nebraska. Dayton is a strong QB in his own right, receiving a three-star rating from ESPN.
Notable offers
Jackson Cantwell
Although the Cornhuskers have not secured any top recruits yet, they have sent out offers. Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has received an offer from the Cornhuskers. He would be a huge addition for the Cornhuskers as he is the No. 3-ranked player in his class.
Tyler Atkinson
Similarly, outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson has received an offer from Nebraska. He is the No. 13-ranked player in his class.
Brandon Arrington
Brandon Arrington is an interesting player because he is simply classified as an athlete. He played both cornerback and wide receiver in high school, although it is unclear if he will continue doing so in college. He received an offer from the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska football recent visits
The Cornhuskers have not yet had a player from the 2026 class go on an official visit to the school, according to 247 Sports. Three-star tight end Luke Sorensen is scheduled for the first visit on May 16. A significant number of players will be visiting in June.
