Nebraska HC Matt Rhule emphasizes on mindset: "Most people give up on their dreams"

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finished 7-6 in 2024 with Matt Rhule bringing a Pinstripe Bowl victory to Lincoln. While in the first half of the season, there was hope that it could be a big year for the Cornhuskers; however, the result wasn't much different than the 5-7 record they achieved in Rhule's first season with the program in 2023.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Speaking to CBS Sports' Josh Pate on Sunday, Rhule emphasized the need to maintain high standards despite the lack of significant change in the program's fortunes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The only chance we have to get to a CFP team is to do what CFP teams do," Rhule said. "And what most people do, is they start trying to do it and they look around and they're like 'Hey it's not really working is it? No, it's not really working' and they quit. They give up on their dream. The dream never gives up on you.

Ad

"I don't care if you're an actor. If you're in sports media, I don't care if you're a football coach, (a) football player. The dream never gives up on you. But most people give up on their dreams. When you get to that moment where it feels like 'Hey is this working or not?' You double down, (and) you go all in. You take all your chips and put them in the middle of the table."

Ad

According to Rhule, this was his answer to a player, who at the end of the season pointed out to him that despite all the changes he brought to Nebraska in two seasons, the results weren't that different from what the program has had in recent years.

Nebraska's broadcaster Greg Sharpe dies

Longtime Cornhuskers broadcaster Greg Sharpe died on Friday due to complications from pancreatic cancer. On Saturday, his family released a statement.

Ad

"Today we are saddened to inform you of the passing of Greg on Friday. A wonderful husband, father, brother, friend and of course broadcaster. While his passion and energy on the call of Husker football and baseball brought joy to so many for the past 17 seasons, it comforts us to know that his legacy will live on through these same moments that he narrated and through the relationships that he built," the statement read.

Sharpe has been the play-by-play commentator of Nebraska's football and baseball teams since 2008. He had battled cancer for the past year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback