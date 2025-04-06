Nebraska HC Matt Rhule reveals real reason behind performing in viral TikTok video

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule went against his TikTok policy when he appeared in a video with volleyball star Harper Murray. Rhule performed a dance with Murray inside Memorial Stadium on Monday, and the TikTok video went viral with many questioning why the Cornhuskers coach broke the rules that he set for his football players.

However, Rhule has now clarified the reason behind his TikTok video with Harper, and the reason was to please his daughter Leona.

“I walked to the training table, and Harper was like, coach, we need to do a TikTok,” Rhule said on the Pat McAfee Show. “And, you know, it’s kind of—my Leona is like, ‘Dad, you need to do a TikTok.’ And so I did a TikTok.”

"And, I mean, my wife doesn’t have any social media, right? And, like, within 15 minutes, that’s how fast it went, and the players, like, you know, they’re losing their minds because they’re like ‘you did it in the facility’ And I said, No …I did it in the concourse, which is a public area, so I had to defend myself on that.”

On Feb. 27, Rhule appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show", and said that he planned to ban his players from using TikTok and other social media distractions at the Nebraska football facilities to help them focus better on their game.

However, Rhule was caught between a rock and a hard place when his daughter requested him to appear in a TikTok. Eventually, he gave in to family pressure.

Matt Rhule was left impressed with Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola after early spring training sessions

Matt Rhule's Nebraska has begun its spring training for the 2025 college football season. Despite being only seven practices into the offseason camp, Rhule has been pleased with what he's seen so far from quarterback Dylan Raiola.

"Dylan's command of the offense is really impressive," Rhule said to the media on Saturday. "He has great command of what we're doing. Great command of the huddle. I'm excited about where he's at."

Raiola was the starting QB for Nebraska in his freshman year in 2024. He led the team to a 7-6 record, and will be aiming to improve on his game in his second year with the program.

