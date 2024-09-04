Nebraska LB believes “you can't compare” Shedeur Sanders to Dylan Raiola ahead of Week 2 showdown

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Mikai Gbayor was not having it when reporters tried to draw comparisons between Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Cornhuskers' freshman QB Dylan Raiola.

Nebraska is set to take on Colorado in Week 2. The matchup features two high-profile quarterbacks, Sanders and Raiola.

“You can’t compare Dylan to Shedeur Sanders. Don’t do that. Dylan is a different man," Gbayor said. "The way he plays, the way he goes out there and attacks. Dylan is a dog. You’ll see on Saturday ... I put all my trust in him and this team and the guys who are blocking for him. We’ve just got to do our part on defense."

Although Gbayor says people can't compare Sanders and Raiola, the linebacker did show respect to Sanders.

“Sanders is a good quarterback who likes to get out of the pocket to make throws," Gbayor added.

Last season against Nebraska, Sanders went 31-for-42 for 391 yards and two touchdowns to lead Colorado to a 36-14 win.

In Week 1, Shedeur Sanders went 26-for-34 for 445 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in Colorado's win over North Dakota State Bison. Raiola, meanwhile, went 19-for-27 for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Nebraska's win over UTEP.

Colorado will go on the road to play Nebraska in Week 2 on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on NBC, while the Cornhuskers are 7.5-point favorites to win.

Deion Sanders heaps praise on Dylan Raiola

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders praised Dylan Raiola, who made his first college football debut in Week 1.

“You attack weaknesses; I don’t know if you attack inexperience. If that’s a weakness, so be it,” Sanders said, via ColoradoBuffaloeswire.

“The kid (Raiola) made some darn good throws, some pretty good plays. They (Nebraska) did some consistent things that we knew they would do within their offense … I love what he showed in his first college game ever. I love what he showed.”

Colorado vs. Nebraska is one of the top games of Week 2, featuring two high-profile quarterbacks. It should be a high-scoring game as both offenses are capable of scoring at will and airing the ball out.

