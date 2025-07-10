Nebraska legend Will Compton rips UCF HC Scott Frost for taking shots at Cornhuskers

In many ways, former Nebraska coach Scott Frost has had a successful coaching career. He led the UCF Knights to a national championship in 2017 and an immaculate 13-0 record. However, after that championship, he chose to leave the team to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Ad

In five seasons with the Cornhuskers, in which he was fired three games into the fifth season, Frost did not lead the team to a single winning year. He proceeded to take two years off after getting fired by the Cornhuskers. In December, it was announced that Frost would return to the UCF Knights on a five-year contract.

In a media appearance on Tuesday, Frost's comments upset Nebraska legend Will Compton. When asked about what he learned from Nebraska, Scott Frost gave a blunt response.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Don't take the wrong job," Frost said.

This led to a big reaction from Will Compton on X on Wednesday, who was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2008 to 2012.

"Head Coach to the greatest 3-win team of all time (2021 Huskers) with a 3-win response. Not good, Scott," Compton wrote.

Will Compton @_willcompton LINK Head Coach to the greatest 3-win team of all time (2021 Huskers) with a 3-win response Not good, Scott

Ad

Compton is loved by the Nebraska fan base. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and was a team captain in his senior year. Compton went on to play in the NFL despite not being drafted. He appeared in 92 regular-season games from 2013 to 2021.

Scott Frost says he never wanted to leave UCF

Also while speaking to the media, Scott Frost spoke about his initial decision to leave UCF for Nebraska after the team's national championship. Frost, who attended Nebraska as a student, said he did not want to leave UCF but was drawn to his alma mater.

Ad

"I didn’t want to leave UCF," Frost said. "I always said I would never leave unless it was some place you could go and potentially win a national championship. And you know, I got tugged in a direction to go try to help my alma mater. And I didn’t really want to do it. It wasn’t a good move.

Ad

"And I’m lucky that I have an opportunity to get back to a place where I was a lot happier."

Frost is now taking over a UCF team that has been on the decline since his departure after the 2017 season. This past season was one of the worst in the team's history, finishing 4-8 and not qualifying for a bowl game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place