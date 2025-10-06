Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola drops 2-word jab as the Huskers gear up to face Malik Washington’s Maryland

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola led the Cornhuskers to a 38-27 win over the Michigan State Spartans in Week 6 of college football action. The win moved the Cornhuskers to a 4-1 record this season, with their sole defeat coming in a narrow 30-27 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

Ahead of the Cornhuskers' trip to Byrd Stadium to clash against the Maryland Terrapins, led by quarterback Malik Washington, Raiola posted on his Instagram stories a graphic of himself with his bags packed for the road trip.

"Road trip," Dylan Raiola captioned the Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Raiola's IG stories

Against the Michigan State Spartans, Dylan Raiola went 16-of-24 for 194 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception. This season, the Nebraska quarterback is going 118-of-159 for 1,344 yards on 74.2% completion, resulting in 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a QBR of 66.7, which ranks him at No. 52 in the country.

Ad

Trending

Dylan Raiola bounces back from brutal analysis

Against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 5 of college football action, Dylan Raiola went 30-of-48 for 308 yards, resulting in three touchdowns and one interception in the narrow loss. Despite having a career game against the Wolverines, Raiola was sacked seven times and during his analysis of the game, On3 analyst Ari Wasserman had a brutal takedown of the Nebraska quarterback.

Ad

"We felt like Nebraska’s game against Michigan was going to be some revelatory affair in regards to whether Dylan Raiola was going to be a star this year," Wasserman wrote. "That’s not what happened. Raiola played a fine game in Michigan’s win, but Nebraska got its butt kicked on both lines of scrimmage.

Ad

"I didn’t come away from that game with a strong take about Raiola one way or the other. Raiola did promise after the game that the loss would bring Nebraska closer together and that he firmly believed the Cornhuskers are going to accomplish big things this year. We’ll see about that.

Raiola bounced back from the brutal analysis by Wasserman to star in the Cornhuskers' take down of the Michigan State Spartans. Next up for Nebraska is a tough road trip against the Maryland Terrapins, who also have a 4-1 record this season.

Last season, coach Matt Rhule's team had a rough period during which they lost five in six games, but since their Pinstripe Bowl win, the Cornhuskers, led by their charismatic quarterback, have been on an upward trajectory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Maryland Terrapins Fans? Check out the latest Terrapins depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place