Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola drops 2-word jab as the Huskers gear up to face Malik Washington’s Maryland

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola led the Cornhuskers to a 38-27 win over the Michigan State Spartans in Week 6 of college football action. The win moved the Cornhuskers to a 4-1 record this season, with their sole defeat coming in a narrow 30-27 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
Ahead of the Cornhuskers' trip to Byrd Stadium to clash against the Maryland Terrapins, led by quarterback Malik Washington, Raiola posted on his Instagram stories a graphic of himself with his bags packed for the road trip.
"Road trip," Dylan Raiola captioned the Instagram story.
Against the Michigan State Spartans, Dylan Raiola went 16-of-24 for 194 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception. This season, the Nebraska quarterback is going 118-of-159 for 1,344 yards on 74.2% completion, resulting in 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a QBR of 66.7, which ranks him at No. 52 in the country.
Dylan Raiola bounces back from brutal analysis
Against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 5 of college football action, Dylan Raiola went 30-of-48 for 308 yards, resulting in three touchdowns and one interception in the narrow loss. Despite having a career game against the Wolverines, Raiola was sacked seven times and during his analysis of the game, On3 analyst Ari Wasserman had a brutal takedown of the Nebraska quarterback.
"We felt like Nebraska’s game against Michigan was going to be some revelatory affair in regards to whether Dylan Raiola was going to be a star this year," Wasserman wrote. "That’s not what happened. Raiola played a fine game in Michigan’s win, but Nebraska got its butt kicked on both lines of scrimmage.
"I didn’t come away from that game with a strong take about Raiola one way or the other. Raiola did promise after the game that the loss would bring Nebraska closer together and that he firmly believed the Cornhuskers are going to accomplish big things this year. We’ll see about that.
Raiola bounced back from the brutal analysis by Wasserman to star in the Cornhuskers' take down of the Michigan State Spartans. Next up for Nebraska is a tough road trip against the Maryland Terrapins, who also have a 4-1 record this season.
Last season, coach Matt Rhule's team had a rough period during which they lost five in six games, but since their Pinstripe Bowl win, the Cornhuskers, led by their charismatic quarterback, have been on an upward trajectory.
