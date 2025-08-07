Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola flexes a dapper look in an all-white Adidas fit, shares exciting snaps via latest IG post

Dylan Raiola enters a crucial season in 2025 at Nebraska. The quarterback was the only true freshman starter in his position at the beginning of last season. Having learnt a lot in his first year of college football, he returns better prepared for his sophomore season in Lincoln.With the 2025 season approaching, Raiola promoted Adidas' Adizero Evo SL running shoes. The lightweight and versatile shoe draws its inspiration from the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 to provide exceptional energy return, cushioning and responsiveness.The running shoe initially launched in October 2024 before a wider release in March 2025. On August 1, Adidas released the NCAA Pack, custom-designed for a host of schools where the apparel company serves as the official supplier.To promote Nebraska's version of Adizero Evo SL, Dylan Raiola appeared in an all-white Adidas tracksuit while wearing the shoes. The promotion pictures, posted on Instagram, were taken on the stands of the Memorial Stadium, with the quarterback dropping the caption:“Whether you’re getting miles in before class or walking to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the Adizero Evo SL is made to keep you feeling great all day!” Raiola wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatt Rhule raves about Dylan Raiola’s growth ahead of the 2025 seasonAfter being thrust into the spotlight as a true freshman in 2024, Dylan Raiola is poised to guide the Cornhuskers to success this fall. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule spoke highly of the quarterback’s growth during his appearance at the Big Ten media days in July.“He’s done a great job with his body. He’s done a great job with his knowledge of the offense, his growth with Glenn Thomas, our quarterback coach and Dana Holgorsen, our OC,” Rhule said.“His command of the roster, of the team, make no mistake, it’s really hard to come in as a freshman with tremendous expectations and have to go be the leader. You’re 18 years old, and you’re telling six-year seniors now and telling 25, 24-year-old men, ‘Hey, I need you to do this.’ It’s so hard. What Dylan did last year was really hard.”Dylan Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions during the 2024 season. However, the quarterback is looking to improve his game with the experience gained last season as Nebraska seeks to record a fruitful season.