  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola flexes a dapper look in an all-white Adidas fit, shares exciting snaps via latest IG post

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola flexes a dapper look in an all-white Adidas fit, shares exciting snaps via latest IG post

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Aug 07, 2025 10:40 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn

Dylan Raiola enters a crucial season in 2025 at Nebraska. The quarterback was the only true freshman starter in his position at the beginning of last season. Having learnt a lot in his first year of college football, he returns better prepared for his sophomore season in Lincoln.

Ad

With the 2025 season approaching, Raiola promoted Adidas' Adizero Evo SL running shoes. The lightweight and versatile shoe draws its inspiration from the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 to provide exceptional energy return, cushioning and responsiveness.

The running shoe initially launched in October 2024 before a wider release in March 2025. On August 1, Adidas released the NCAA Pack, custom-designed for a host of schools where the apparel company serves as the official supplier.

To promote Nebraska's version of Adizero Evo SL, Dylan Raiola appeared in an all-white Adidas tracksuit while wearing the shoes. The promotion pictures, posted on Instagram, were taken on the stands of the Memorial Stadium, with the quarterback dropping the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Whether you’re getting miles in before class or walking to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the Adizero Evo SL is made to keep you feeling great all day!” Raiola wrote.
Ad

Matt Rhule raves about Dylan Raiola’s growth ahead of the 2025 season

After being thrust into the spotlight as a true freshman in 2024, Dylan Raiola is poised to guide the Cornhuskers to success this fall. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule spoke highly of the quarterback’s growth during his appearance at the Big Ten media days in July.

“He’s done a great job with his body. He’s done a great job with his knowledge of the offense, his growth with Glenn Thomas, our quarterback coach and Dana Holgorsen, our OC,” Rhule said.
Ad
“His command of the roster, of the team, make no mistake, it’s really hard to come in as a freshman with tremendous expectations and have to go be the leader. You’re 18 years old, and you’re telling six-year seniors now and telling 25, 24-year-old men, ‘Hey, I need you to do this.’ It’s so hard. What Dylan did last year was really hard.”

Dylan Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions during the 2024 season. However, the quarterback is looking to improve his game with the experience gained last season as Nebraska seeks to record a fruitful season.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications