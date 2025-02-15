Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola pays tribute to “Voice of the Huskers” Greg Sharpe

Greg Sharpe, the longtime announcer of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, passed away Saturday morning. As the news circulated through the Huskers community, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola paid a simple but touching tribute to the late broadcaster.

Raiola, who played his freshman season in Lincoln in 2024, posted an Instagram story with a picture of Sharpe, with wings and hands praying emojis.

Dylan Raiola paid his tribute to Greg Sharpe on his Instagram account. (Credits: IG/@dylan.raiola)

While Dylan Raiola spent only one season with the Huskers, Sharpe played a big part in Nebraska's football and baseball teams. He got to know several players, coaches, executives and media members from Nebraska and other schools.

The quarterback’s arrival at Nebraska brought hope for a Cornhuskers squad that hasn’t been a national title contender since the early 2000s. In his first year at Lincoln, the freshman led the Huskers to a 7-6 record and a 20-15 Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College.

Greg Sharpe was known as the “Voice of the Huskers” after spending the last 17 years broadcasting football and baseball games for the University of Nebraska. He was still able to work through the 2024 season.

Sharpe graduated from Kansas State and started calling games for the Wildcats before joining Nebraska, then a Big 12 rival, in 2008. He called Huskers football and baseball games.

He is survived by his wife Amy and daughters: Emily, Campbell and Taylor. He was 61 years old.

What happened to Greg Sharpe?

Legendary announcer Greg Sharpe passed away Saturday after a bout with pancreatic cancer. The “Voice of the Huskers” announced he was diagnosed 10 months ago but kept working through the 2024 season, attending some games.

The announcer’s family released a statement on Saturday morning, sharing the news of his passing and thanking his supporters.

"Over the last 12 months Greg has fought a very public battle with pancreatic cancer. Even though it was a grim diagnosis at the time, Greg chose to live and not to fear. He leaned into his faith, family and of course his professional calling of broadcasting Husker athletics. Without the support from the University of Nebraska, Playfly Sports and of course the best fans in college athletics, Husker Nation, he may not have been able to continue to fight and live the way that he did,” A part of the Sharpe family statement read.

The University of Nebraska, several school executives and media members shared heartfelt responses as the news broke out.

