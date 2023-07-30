Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end coach Bob Wager has resigned from the position on Saturday due to a driving offense. Below is the official statement he released through the university on Saturday.

"It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska. Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed."

The Cornhuskers have decided to promote Josh Martin and take Bob Wager's role as the tight ends coach for the program. There is an argument to be made because he could have received help and stayed with the program instead of resigning but that obviously did not happen.

Without Bob Wager, what is the outlook for the 2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers?

An individual positions coach typically do not have too much of an impact on the program so with or without Bob Wager, Nebraska has the same outlook. This is the first season for head coach Matt Rhule after being fired from the Carolina Panthers head coach position.

Rhule has shown to be a solid collegiate head coach and will definitely have his hands full with the Cornhuskers that went 4-8 with a 3-6 record in Big Ten action last season. Rhule has proven to be a great asset in build the program, as he did so with the Temple Owls. However, the Big Ten is going to be tough to navigate with a team deprived of talent.

This is an important building block season for the Cornhuskers as they can get their first winning season in six years. Jeff Sims transferred to the program from Georgia Tech and is expected to be the starter. However, he did not play much last season with the Yellow Jackets.

Sims finished 110-of-188 (58.5% completion percentage) for 1,115 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. The step up in competition is going to be interesting but a lot of this roster is returning from last year's team.

It is not going to be quick as the Big Ten is one of the toughest conferences in college football. Nebraska has a brutal schedule with non-conference games with Minnesota and Colorado and then playing Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

This may be a tough season record-wise but without Bob Wager, they program will have to showcase absolute grit in managing the positions. Otherwise a new candidate must have to step in.