"Nebraska wants to win so badly it's afraid to lose" - Coach Matt Rhule gives honest take on Nebraska's win-loss dilemma in Week 2 loss to Colorado

After slaying the TCU Horned Frogs in their season opener, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes laid the hammer on the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 36-14 victory.

In the aftermath of the Cornhuskers' loss, Coach Matt Rhule spoke about the mental state of his team and the cause of their defeat. According to him, their passion to win has been a major factor behind their fear of losing.

"Nebraska wants to win so badly it's afraid to lose - which means it's afraid to win," Rhule said in an interview.

Rhule has always been vocal about his thoughts, and he did not hesitate to call out his team following their loss to Colorado. His comments came right after his statement about Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders took the internet by storm.

In the offseason, Rhule stated his intention to make Nebraska a winning team in his first season as head coach after returning to college football. Over the past six years, the Huskers have finished with a losing record every season and haven't had a single bowl appearance.

Can Matt Rhule get Nebraska back on track?

With Matt Rhule replacing Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers had high expectations coming into the season. However, the loss at the hands of Sanders and the Buffaloes set the team back with a 0-2 start to the season.

With a crucial matchup against the Wolverines just over 2 weeks away, Rhule will hope to get his team back on track if he wants to stay true to his words from the offseason.

While it may be too early for the Huskers to press the panic button, they're surely on the verge of it. Their week 1 loss to the Golden Gophers was already a major setback for the program and their recent loss has put Matt Rhule and his team in a precarious position.

Their next game, set to take place later this week, against the Northern Illinois Huskies, may turn out to be a must-win for Rhule and Nebraska if they wish to keep their hopes of turning a winning season alive