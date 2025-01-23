“Need to look at them, historically”: NFL Reporter makes his stance clear on Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward ahead of the 2025 Draft

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are generally seen as the best two quarterbacks available in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both are likely to be top five or even top three picks, though the debate over which player will be picked first remains open.

However, this draft class is viewed as considerably weaker from a quarterback perspective compared to previous years. The 2024 draft class set a high benchmark, especially given Jayden Daniels’ standout performance for the Washington Commanders this season.

NFL analyst Albert Beer has mentioned that Sanders and Ward need to be compared to quarterbacks from prior draft classes for a more accurate assessment:

"When you are looking at Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, you can't just look at them relative to the rest of the class or relative to your needs at QB. You need to look at them, historically," Beer said.

While Sanders and Ward are top QB picks in 2025, would they be considered top picks in previous draft classes? This is a fundamental question for teams likely to draft a quarterback, such as the New York Giants.

By making these comparisons, coaches can gauge how well these players stack up against top prospects from previous years, like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and CJ Stroud.

For Sanders, this comparison has already been made. Before deciding to stay another season with the Buffaloes, Shedeur was thinking about declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Media predictions then suggested he would be an early second-round pick, with Athlon Sports supporting this view. Meanwhile, a CBS mock draft from early in the 2023 NFL season placed Sanders as a late first-round pick.

In the 2025 draft class, predictions are much more favorable for Sanders, who is now regarded as one of the best quarterbacks available. This comparison with previous years confirms what many analysts and fans believe: while the 2025 quarterback draft class has talented players, it doesn't quite measure up to the 2024 class.

Where did Mel Kiper Jr place Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward in his mock draft?

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr has recently released his first mock draft, highlighting the battle for the number one pick between Ward and Sanders.

Kiper now predicts that Cam Ward will be the number one pick, expected to go to the Tennessee Titans:

" Certainly, Cam Ward makes sense as that pick No. 1 for (the) Tennessee (Titans).” The analyst said on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up. "

As for Sanders, he is projected to be the number three pick for the New York Giants, where he would hope to revive an offense that has been struggling for many years.

