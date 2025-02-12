"Need these": Coach Prime's fans left nostalgic after he shares pictures of iconic kicks

Coach Prime's new Nike Diamond Turf sneakers are receiving a lot of love on social media. Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and Nike collaborated for the Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 sneakers. On Tuesday, Sanders shared an image of the shoes on his X account, which generated a lot of positive reactions from fans.

"As a old head I had these in HS..just asked my wife for these, a 49ers and Falcons hat for Valetines Day lol," one fan said.

"this a top 5 all time nike shoe," another fan said.

"One of my favorite shoes ever," a fan wrote.

Coach Prime and Nike go way back, initially collaborating in 1992. Together, they released the original Air Diamond Turfs in 1993. Sanders and Nike would work together for several years before ending their partnership in 2017.

It was noted that, at the time, Sanders and Nike decided to part ways because the Colorado Buffaloes head coach didn't feel he was being compensated enough for his shoe designs.

Once Sanders joined the Buffaloes as their head coach, he once again partnered with Nike due to the brand's long-standing partnership with the program since 1995.

With that being said, Coach Prime and Nike's reunion has been a successful one. The re-release of Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf 1's in January sold out in minutes, and even Kendrick Lamar was wearing them during his iconic Super Bowl LIX half-time show.

With so much success, we'll likely see a lot more from Coach Prime and Nike moving forward.

Coach Prime's two impact players could be taken off the draft board early

While Coach Prime's impact is being felt in the shoe game, it will also be felt in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two of his star players are expected to be taken off the draft board early on.

First, Coach Prime's son and now-former quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, is part of the NFL draft.

Many have Sanders as the top signal-caller on their draft boards, alongside Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Some have projected Sanders to go as early as the first overall selection.

Also, Coach Prime will watch his Heishman Trophy winner and dual-threat Travis Hunter be drafted this April.

Hunter made quite the name for himself after proving himself an elite producer at both wide receiver and cornerback. After starting at both positions for the Buffaloes throughout the season, Hunter earned himself the recognition as one of the most outstanding players in the nation.

With two of his top players expected to go so early on in the draft, Coach Prime's presence will certainly be felt come draft night.

