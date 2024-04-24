"Needs to fire her agent", "Go to Iowa": College hoops fans have mixed reactions as Hailey Van Lith denies TCU transfer rumors

It appears that Hailey Van Lith is going to stay in the transfer portal for a little longer after she came out to deny reports of her committing to TCU.

It was reported by several outlets last week that Van Lith had committed to playing for TCU, but she has told the press that she's still undecided and mulling over her options.

"I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them, but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them too," Van Lith told The AP. "I haven't made an official commitment, but I'm very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school."

That has led to widespread reactions among college basketball fans ,with many giving varying opinions on the point guard’s decision. We take a look at some of the reactions:

“She has to go to a SEC school to showcase what she has.. I'll say Tennessee or Mississippi state,” a fan wrote.

“She’s gonna end up playing for Coach Sam at Mississippi State,” another fan wrote.

“Why would she not go to South Carolina?” a fan asked.

"No matter where she goes she has to make contested shots and play great defense to be a superstar and make it to the professional level. IMO," claimed another fan.

What are the options for Hailey Van Lith?

Hailey Van Lith entered the transfer portal after spending just one season with LSU.

She still has one more year of eligibility and has decided to take her talents out of the state of Louisiana. Considering her talent, she's obviously not short of suitors. So what are the available options for Van Lith?

Iowa

For the last four years, the name Caitlin Clark was a very popular one in the corridors of Iowa, but with Clark now in the WNBA, it’s time for Iowa to recruit a new superstar.

The Hawkeyes have managed a reputation in the last couple of seasons, and Van Lith could help maintain the status quo.

South Carolina

A year ago during her recruiting process, Van Lith told Bleacher Report that South Carolina was among the contenders battling for her services before she picked LSU.

If the Gamecocks were an option a year ago, one cannot rule them out this time around as a possible landing spot for Hailey.

West Coast

Van Lith is from the west coast and teams like UCLA and USC could throw their hats in the ring too in an attempt to bring her back home.

USC already has one elite scorer in Juju Watkins, and there’s no harm in having two. UCLA's roster, meanwhile, is crying out for a scorer, and Van Lith seems like a perfect fit.

Hailey Van Lith's performance in her lone season with LSU

Hailey Van Lith joined LSU a year ago after a brilliant tenure at Louisiana State.

After just one season with the Tigers, she’s back in the transfer portal, seeking a new destination for her final season of eligibility in college basketball.

Her time in Baton Rouge wasn’t as impressive as she had anticipated. Nonetheless, it was not a poor outing for her overall. She averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 turnovers per game as the LSU Tigers reached the Elite Eight.