"Neither is generational": CFB world goes wild at Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward's fun banter on who is 'generational talent'

In a YouTube video that was posted by "Well Off Media" on Thursday, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward engaged in a fun banter about who was a generational talent.

Ward was heard telling Sanders about an article on him, labeling the Miami quarterback a "generational talent."

"They said generational talent," Ward said, as the two were doing drills. "I'm going to prove them right."

"I'm generational," Sanders said. "So, I guess it’s article versus article."

"I like that you think that," Ward responded. "But we all know the truth."

"What?" Sanders asked. "That Trav (Travis Hunter) gonna be first."

Fans had their say on Sanders and Ward, with one claiming that neither would be categorized as a generational prospect.

"Both these ni***s hella good but neither is generational," one tweeted.

"Neither are generational they just really good QB talents in a very low depth QB draft class," another added.

"Neither one is a generational talent," a third commented.

Others shared their opinions on Sanders and Ward's unique style of play, with some reacting to the two QBs' competitiveness.

"My money is on neither but if I had to pick it’s 100% Cam.. nothing about shedeur is generational.. like not one thing or them all combined," one tweeted.

"Give me cam it ain’t no question," a user wrote.

"Their competitiveness with each other is so funny. But I get it and I respect it." a fan wrote.

Both Sanders and Ward trained together during the 2024 offseason and even discussed how they fared with Colorado and Miami respectively after the season.

How did Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders fare in the 2024 season?

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders had a solid 2024 season with Colorado. The quarterback racked up 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns on 100 carries, leading CU to a 9-4 record.

Meanwhile, Cam Ward led the Miami Hurricanes to a 10-3 record this past season. The signal-caller recorded 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for four touchdowns on 60 carries.

Both Sanders and Ward are set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. Many fans and analysts believe they will both be drafted inside the top 10 picks.

However, the competition for who will get picked sooner will be interesting.

