"Nepo baby" "fire him": CFB fans demand Bill Belichick's son Steve Belichick's dismissal after big loss to TCU

Steve Belichick was on the sidelines with his father, Bill Belichick, on Monday as the latter made his college football coaching debut. The debut ended in a disappointing 48-14 loss at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Steve has been serving as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator since January.UNC’s defense suffered greatly against the famous TCU air-raid offense, leading to several criticisms of the Tar Heels’ coaching staff. Steve Belichick has been a target of such criticisms, with fans calling for his dismissal online, especially on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFat_doinks1372 wrote:“Nepo baby.”Breeziejr also wrote:“They better fire him then lol.”Jb32usa commented:“I don’t know why Jordon Hudson wasn’t there. She needs to watch what Bill is doing because he obviously doesn’t.”Padraigevans also commented:“I could count all the touchdowns on my hands, it wasn’t that bad.”Billklein83 wrote:“Why is this news? His son was on the coaching staff when Bill was with the Patriots.”Epiceyeinthesky added:“This is gonna be a disaster. Should’ve stayed in the pros Bill.”Comments on Steve Belichick's UNC coaching debutSteve Belichick has a long experience in coaching, spanning different roles in the NFL and now in college. His first coaching gig was as a defensive assistant on his father’s New England Patriots staff in 2012.Prior to that, he played lacrosse and football at Rutgers. Over 11 years at New England, he held other roles, including safeties coach, defensive backs coach, and outside linebackers coach.Steve Belichick’s college coaching experienceHis first college coaching experience came in 2024 as the defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies.Belichick’s stint at Washington was marked by success at defense, with the Huskies’ defense ranking No. 28 in college football. Belichick’s defense conceded just 4,269 yards in 13 games and 838 plays, averaging 5.09 yards per play.Steve Belichick referenced his grandpa and namesake as one of the influences who drove his involvement in coaching football. The older Steve Belichick also coached at UNC in the 1950s. Thus, the current Tar Heels defensive coordinator is a third-generation Belichick to coach football at Chapel Hill. Tracing his football influence, he said:“Yeah, I mean, just being around the game, being around the guys, you know, going all the way back to my grandpa, it’s kind of, you know, part of the family.”The Tar Heels will travel to Charlotte on Saturday for their Week 2 matchup with the 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium.