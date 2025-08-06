Netflix's Any Given Saturday reveals Brian Kelly's LSU star ending up humiliated as intense USC trash talk backfires

Netflix series “Any Given Saturday,” which released on Tuesday, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Southeastern Conference teams. The first episode is focused on LSU and South Carolina, but it started with the Tigers' season opener against USC in Las Vegas.Before the game, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was shown hunting with his brother and teammate West Weeks. During the trip, Whit talked about the Tigers’ upcoming game against the Trojans.&quot;Playing USC this week, the first game, I'm making it kind of personal for me,&quot; Weeks said. &quot;That way, I'm not going to let these West Coast dudes come in here and push us around. We're from the South, we play real football.&quot;NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: ImagnThe words did not age well. On game day, the Trojans outgained the Tigers with 447 yards of offense and walked away with a 27-20 win. When the game was on the line in the fourth quarter, USC outscored LSU 14-3 and put together a 75-yard game-winning drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown run from Woody Marks.To his credit, Whit Weeks had an excellent individual performance with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.Whit Weeks has immense confidence in LSU’s quarterback Garrett NussmeierWhit Weeks is confident that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will take the Tigers to a national championship in 2025. After a 2023 season where the school played for the SEC title behind Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, the program finished 9-4 last year with Nussmeier as the new QB1. He threw for 4,052 yards, the second-most in the conference.Nussmeier had the option to enter the 2025 NFL draft but returned to Baton Rouge for his fifth year. The decision was heavily urged by Weeks, as seen in his conversation with the QB on the Netflix series.“Me and Nuss, we’re like this now, I mean, we’re best friends,” Weeks said in the documentary. “He’s a great guy. The thought of losing Nuss, it’s like… If we lost Nuss, you’re obviously not only losing your quarterback, you’re losing your leader. I just told him, I was like, ‘Dude, if you come back, we’re winning the natty.’&quot;Like, there’s no doubt in my mind. Like, next year is LSU’s year.”Weeks had an excellent season of his own, earning First-Team All-SEC honors with 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.