"Never been around a guy like Blake Corum": Jim Harbaugh makes huge claims about Michigan RB's will power as Wolverines eye championship

Blake Corum has been one of the top running backs in college football in the last couple of seasons. His impact on the Michigan offense has been crucial to their dominance.

Ahead of the national championship game against Washington, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has praised Corum for his level of determination. Harbaugh added that he's not aware of any other player who's as committed to the Wolverines as the running back.

"Our running backs — Blake Corum, he just always comes to play. He's always willing to do anything and everything for the team. Never been around a guy that's more about the team than Blake Corum. And also Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings."

Why did Blake Corum return to college football in 2023

Blake Corum was projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the running back decided to return for his senior season in college football.

That's mainly due to his strong ambition of winning the CFP National Championship with the Wolverines.

“I'm a Michigan man through and through," Corum said. "I love playing for the University of Michigan. I love going to the big house and leaving it all on the field.

"I love the community, I love interacting with everyone. It was a tough decision. It was a business decision, but I feel like I have unfinished business.”

Corum’s decision to return to college football was shocking to many, including Harbaugh, who feels he should have entered the draft. However, the running back is now one game away from achieving his dream with the program, and he's ready to go for it.

Blake Corum is ready to finish the job

Returning to college football in 2023, Corum had his eyes on the national championship. Having led the team to the championship game, the running back is set to finish the job.

“I haven't taken in really the win that we had last week just because I'm so laser-focused on finishing the job.

"I know this is the biggest game of my career. I know what I bring to the table. I just got to bring me, do what I can do for our team, you know, and let the game speak for itself.”

Michigan secured a spot in the championship game after beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines are considered the favorites to claim the national title but could face a stern challenge from the Huskies.