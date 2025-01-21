“Never been coached so hard”: Will Howard opens up on his relationship with Ryan Day after historic National Championship win

Will Howard opened up on his relationship with Ohio State coach Ryan Day after leading the team to the national title. The Buckeyes quarterback recalled the hard work and training that he put in for the season, which eventually reaped the biggest reward.

Howard made an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday to discuss some of his connection with Day.

"Coach Day is my guy and he took a chance on me," Howard said. "I basically owe my life to that guy. He's developed me. I've never been coached so hard. That guy got on me so much. Like in spring ball, I was like, 'I don't even know how to play this position.' I was like what the hell man, this is crazy."

Howard then explained the pressure and the feeling of playing for a passionate fanbase like the Buckeyes, while adding that he enjoyed playing under Day.

"We leaned on each other all season long. I was able to lighten up some moods by going to the staff room to crack some jokes, and vice versa. And the relationship that we have is amazing. I'l cherish that dude for the rest of my life," Howard added.

Howard played four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 season. The quarterback helped the Buckeyes win the national title in his first season with the team.

Will Howard wins Offensive MVP award in College Football Playoff final vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard - Source: Imagn

Will Howard had a memorable outing against Notre Dame in the CFP final on Monday. The Buckeyes quarterback completed 17-of-21 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns. He also posted 57 rushing yards on 16 carries to help Ohio State to a 34-23 victory.

Howard's displays earned him the Offensive MVP award in the CFP final. The Ohio State signal-caller has also boosted his draft stock significantly.

However, it remains to be seen whether Howard will be selected in this year's NFL Draft.

