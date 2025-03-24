“Never got offer from JSU”: Deion Sanders’ son Shilo opens up about his CFB journey while giving recruitment advice to high school kids

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders gave some advice to high school kids. Sanders hosted a youth football combine which saw them do several combine-like events.

After the event, Sanders spoke to several players about recruiting and how to get noticed by college teams. Sanders claims it is hard to do, as he says he wasn't even offered by Jackson State out of high school.

However, Sanders says participating in as many camps as possible is key to getting in front of college scouts and showing what you can do.

"Nah, I never got offered from JSU," Sanders said at 21:41. "First offer, I don't even know, I forgot. Use your game, market it the right way and get the attention of the scouts and college teams. They just want to see you jump off the film. If you go to these camps and show them in real life what you can do, camps help a lot to get to college and in college, it's all about doing your job."

Sanders was a three-star recruit and committed to South Carolina. He ended up transferring to Jackson State for two years to play for his father, Deion Sanders, before spending two years at Colorado.

Sanders recorded 67 tackles along with two pass defenses, one sack and one forced fumble with the Buffaloes in 2024.

Shilo Sanders believes he should have been invited to NFL Draft Combine

Shilo Sanders is expected to be a late pick in the 2025 NFL Draft or a UDFA. He was the Colorado Buffaloes' leading tackler last season but didn't get invited.

"Y'all got to look at everybody invited, all the safeties and all the DBs and compare them to me," Sanders said, via 247Sports. "Let me know if I'm tripping. I have a résumé, bro."

Sanders also joked that he may become a videographer like Bucky Sanders after he didn't get an invite to the combine.

"Got a new camera," Shilo said in a video published by his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., on X. "'Cause everyone is like, 'Try and pick up the camera. You didn't get invited to the combine. Try and pick up the camera like your brother.' Bro, if y'all know how much Bucky makes, y'all wouldn't be saying that because that's actually a solid career."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

