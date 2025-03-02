"Never panic": Sherrone Moore sends powerful message after Michigan jitters in 2024 season

Sherrone Moore had a so-so first season in charge of the Michigan Wolverines. They went from national champions to an 8-5 team. However, they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in their bowl game.

However. Moore is hopeful things are going to improve for Michigan in the 2025 season. In an interview with Adam Breneman of Front Office Sports from Saturday, he spoke about what he learned in his first year with the Wolverines:

"The biggest lesson is to trust the process. There is a process that you want to do things. It doesn't always go your way, but never panic. Once you hit the panic button as the head coach, the whole building feels it."

There were many moments during the Wolverines' 2024 season where the panic button may have been hit.

The dramatic downturn in play (partly due to the large number of offseason departures), paired with issues at the quarterback position meant that Michigan was never going to make a challenge for the national championship or even a playoff spot. However, they were able to record a respectable 8-5 season.

The eight wins included an important victory over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. For many Wolverines fans, this is the only game in the season that matters, so getting a win there (and preventing the Buckeyes from making the Big Ten championship game) will always be remembered.

Sherron Moore on Bryce Underwood

Sherrone Moore also spoke about top quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood.

"So, you see, this No. 1 player in the country, you have this vision of what it could be, and he's the exact opposite of a prima donna, 'I think I got all the answers' guy," Moore said.

"I mean, the guy's the first guy in the building. He's the last one out. You got to tell him to get out of the building. And he told us that he's, like, 'You're going to have to tell me to leave.' And the dude just does not want to leave the building. So, he's an awesome, awesome teammate, awesome player, and excited to watch him."

Bryce Underwood has been widely touted as the top prospect in the Class of 2025. He should be able to help Michigan's quarterback issues, something that the Wolverines struggled with in 2024 as the program had to replace J.J. McCarthy.

While Moore has not announced Underwood as the starting quarterback yet, fans will be able to get to see him in action during the Wolverines' spring game. A good performance in the game will likely give him the starting role.

