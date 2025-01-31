“Never played for anyone but his dad”: Former Jets scout launches another attack at Shedeur Sanders as 2025 NFL draft approaches closer

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly took an attack on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders is expected to be a top-10 pick in the draft.

Sanders has a case to be the top quarterback selected in the draft. But Kelly wonders how he will fare without his father as a coach.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In case you’re wondering — not only has Shedeur Sanders never played for anyone but his dad in college — his dad was also his offensive coordinator in high school," Kelly wrote.

Deion Sanders coached Shedeur throughout college and even coached him in high school and as a kid. Given that, many wonder how he will fare under harsh criticism, likely from NFL coaches.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Buffaloes in 2024.

NFL teams doing intense research on Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is a polarizing figure in the NFL draft, and many teams are researching him.

Sanders is at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema of PFF says several of the top teams have spoken with the Buffaloes QB.

“He didn’t do anything here during practice, but he was able to meet with all the teams. And specifically, we’ve been told that he met pretty extensively with the teams that are picking up the very top of the draft, the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants, and the Cleveland Browns,” Sikkema said.

“And so, you know, it’s one of those things where they’re doing as much research as they possibly can, because when you pick a guy in the first round, or if you’re considering doing that, it’s a face of the franchise, right? This is how many were going to stand up at the podium, win or loss, represent your franchise there. And so they spent a lot of time getting to know them.”

Sanders currently has the fourth-best odds of being the first overall pick at +600, which implies a 14.3% chance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place