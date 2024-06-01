"New one is actually better": Fans react to EA Sports CFB 25 'Play Now' screen comparison with NCAA 14

EA Sports College Football 25 is coming out in a few weeks after more than a decade-long hiatus. Several changes from when the game was called NCAA 14 are slowly revealed in the build-up to the release. One of the changes spotted by eagle-eyed fans was the difference between the ‘Play Now’ screen in the upcoming game and the one a decade ago.

The screen comparison was shared with the fans on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, 'CFB Kings.' The side-by-side comparison on EA Sports CFB 25 showed many differences, like team helmets instead of plain logos. Other subtle changes included the placement of the team overalls and conference toggler.

“NCAA14 vs. CFB25 comparison of the “Play Now” screen,” the post on X read.

The college football world reacted quickly to the comparison, with fans giving their verdict on what they saw. While many liked the new screen, others gave their suggestions to the developers before the game’s release.

"Never thought I'd say this but the new one is actually better," a fan commented.

“Both are beautiful,” another fan said.

“I hope the music is the same. But maybe something even better is in store,” a fan wrote.

Other fans had some suggestions for the gaming giant to keep in mind before the release of EA Sports CFB 25 next month.

“How can you be 92 OVR with a 89 offense and a 90 defense?” a fan asked a question.

“This game is gonna be so dope,” another fan said.

EA Sports CFB 25: Expected new features and changes

The highly anticipated game EA Sports CFB 25 is said to be packed with many new features that make it different from any other game in the genre. It will see a revamped passing and kicking system, making it more realistic. Filling up the power meter to the brim will definitely impact the accuracy of both the throw and the kick.

It is also coming up with many pre-snap options to bring it closer to reality. Fans can adjust pass protection to guard on the preferred side custom stems while calling a hot route.

Fans are now waiting for it to be released next month so that they can take over their favorite college football program.