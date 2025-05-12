New Orleans-based QB facility shares video of Arch Manning's workout ahead of season

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning was working out in New Orleans ahead of the college football season.

Manning has spent the last two years as the Longhorns' backup learning from Quinn Ewers. In 2025, he will finally get the chance to start, and before the season, he was working out at QBC New Orleans.

Manning was working out with Eli Friend, who's in the class of 2026 and has committed to Princeton.

At the facility, Manning was seen throwing the ball with different arm angles and pivoting to make the throws.

It was a basic training session, but Manning is putting in the work ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Arch Manning finally gets his chance to start at Texas

Arch Manning was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, but he committed to Texas, despite having to be the backup for two seasons.

After sitting for two years, Manning will finally get his chance to start, and he says it will be well worth the wait.

“It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age,” Manning said of the waiting, via The Athletic. “But I hope it pays off. There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I’ve got friends here; I love this place. So I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”

Manning did start two games last season, but this is his first full season as the team's starting quarterback.

Manning believes starting and appearing in games last season will help him in 2025.

“Anytime you get game reps, that’s just such a help, and I’m really glad I got to play those games,” Manning said. “It’s also a good way for me to play in front of people, in front of 100,000, so that was definitely the biggest thing for me."

Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Manning and Texas will open their 2025 college football season in a potential championship preview on Aug. 30 against Ohio State.

