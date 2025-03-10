New Saints OC Doug Nussmeir makes his stance clear on son Garrett as he emerges as a favorite for Heisman along with Arch Manning

The Nussmeir family is preparing for a big year of football in 2025. Doug Nussmeir was recently hired as the new offensive coordinator for the NFL's New Orleans Saints. As for his son, Garrett, he's entering his senior season as the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers.

Ad

With Doug Nussmeir moving to New Orleans for his new gig with the Saints, he'll be just down the road from his son at LSU. Speaking to the media this morning, Nussmeir was asked about his son and his starting gig at LSU. Nussmeir said he'll try and sneak away from time to time to see some of his son's games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Him having the opportunity to play at LSU, such a prestigious program. Last year I watched, almost all the games on TV, so maybe I'll have the opportunity to sneak down for one or two. He's going to be very busy with what they're doing, we're going to be very busy with what we're doing here. But just to be closer to him -"

Ad

Coach Nussmeier then went on to praise his son for everything he's accomplished in his collegiate career. He noted that, as Garrett's father, his goal was never for him to play collegiate football. Instead, it was to help his son find his passion and make sure he excels at it.

"To have an opportunity, and with that opportunity comes a lot of responsibility. He understands that. Just for him to find his passion in football - his passion was to play football at the level he's getting an opportunity to play it at, and the challenges that come with it. It hasn't always been easy for him. So I'm proud of the way he's found his way."

Ad

"Obviously, like I said before, it wasn't my goal being his father for him to play collegiate football. That was not my goal. My goal was for him to find his passion, and whatever that passion may be to go and achieve at the highest level he could in that passion. And for him it's football, so, very proud of what he's accomplished and obviously looking forward to the Tigers' season."

Ad

Garrett Nussmeier to rival Arch Manning for Heisman Trophy

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Nussmeier is one of the top prospects expected to give Texas quarterback Arch Manning a run for his money in the Heisman Trophy race in 2025. Nussmeier comes off a junior season in which he helped lead LSU to a 9-4 record. He passed for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Nussmeier has a slight advantage over Manning, as the Texas signal-caller has yet to start a full season at quarterback at the collegiate level.

He'll get that opportunity next season, as he takes over for Quinn Ewers who has departed for the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving the fate of the Longhorns' offense in Manning's young hands. It will be interesting to see who finishes on top between Nussmeier and Manning when the 2025 season wraps up next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.