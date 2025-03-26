New York's plan for Arch Manning looks ideal to Bart Scott

The New York Giants made big changes to their quarterback room this offseason, possibly preparing for Arch Manning to be available in the 2026 NFL draft. The Giants signed Jameis Winston on Friday and followed it up by adding Russell Wilson on Tuesday.

Adding two veteran QBs to short-term contracts makes it seem less likely that the Giants will select a signal caller in this year's draft with the third pick.

On Wednesday, NFL analyst and former player Bart Scott appeared on "Get Up" and spoke about the Giants' plan and recent moves. He thinks signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston helps them in two ways.

He spoke about how adding those players allows them to avoid taking a QB this year, and as a result, they can pick a QB in 2026 when Arch Manning might be available. Additionally, the moves open them up to take one of the top prospects in the draft, like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter (starts at 1:55).

"I think this also allows them to take the best player available in the draft. It allows them to kick the can down the road on a quarterback. We all know the elephant in the room is Arch Manning might come out next year. This gives them the opportunity. With Russell Wilson, with Matthew Stafford, with Aaron Rodgers, this team was going nowhere."

"They're going to be right back at the top of the draft next year and there's generational talents at the top of this draft. I don't know if you can pass on Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter if they're there."

Arch Manning impresses at early Texas spring practices

QB Arch Manning is taking over for Quinn Ewers as the starter for the Texas Longhorns next season.

He is one of the most hyped prospects in recent years. Since the New York Giants had Eli Manning as their franchise QB for over a decade, there is speculation that they could be one of the top teams interested in his nephew, Arch Manning, when he declares for the draft.

Manning has his first opportunity to declare for the NFL draft after this upcoming season. If he performs well, he could be in a position to be a top pick after his redshirt sophomore season.

According to reporters who attended Texas' first spring practice this week, Manning looked poised and ready to take over the starting role. He is one of the top favorites for the Heisman Trophy this season.

