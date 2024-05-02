“Next stop: wedding”: Texas A&M TE Donovan Green’s fiancée Emily Jade revels in joy as she drops dreamy bachelorette snaps

The Texas A&M Aggies TE Donovan Green and his fiancée Emily Jade are taking their relationship to the next level. The couple got engaged in August 2023 and will soon tie the knot.

Emily Jade posted a carousel of her dreamy bachelorette on her Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen smiling ear to ear and wearing a pink colored bride-to-be sash. The venue was decorated with pink, white, and golden balloons. The carousel also featured photos of the soon-to-be bride and her friends participating in an escape room.

The caption of the post was:

“A sweet ending to a new beginning”

“Next stop: wedding”

The Texas A&M commented under the picture along with others.

Image Credit: Emily Jade’s Instagram Post

Emily Jade is a certified professional trainer who shares tidbits of her daily life on Instagram. Donovan Green and Emily interacted with each other through the Instagram comment section and made their relationship public in November 2021 on Thanksgiving Day.

The couple has since announced their engagement news with yet another photoshoot at the beach. Green proposed to his fiancée with a non-traditional round solitaire engagement ring.

Donovan Green missed the last season due to an ACL tear

As per Sports Illustrated, the Aggies tight end suffered a torn ACL during a scrimmage and was out for the remainder of the season. Green is considered one of the top receiving threats on offense after his impressive freshman season.

He was a top recruit from Dickinson High School. During his first season in ten games, he started four and totaled 23 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the situation and revealed that the 6-4 TE had been working with the second-team offense.

"You hate losing Donovan," said Fisher via. Sports Illustrated. "That's a very experienced player, and you don't want to lose anybody, but the guys here have had very good camps."

As per the Houston Chronicle, Donovan Green will return this season for a breakout sophomore year.