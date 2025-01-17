NFL analyst compares Shedeur Sanders to $30M worth AFC East QB

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, he is viewed as one of the two best quarterbacks in his draft class.

Quarterbacks are always a hot commodity in the NFL draft, so it is no surprise that he has gotten so much attention. However, this is considered a weak year for quarterbacks in the draft, so no player, including Sanders, has been immune from criticism.

One analyst tweeted about Sanders on Thursday. NFL scout and evaluator Efram Geller compared Sanders with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has a net worth of $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth, playing in the AFC East.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My NFL comp for Shedeur Sanders is Tua," Gellar tweeted. "Both natural processors who throw with touch and ball placement. Neither have exceptional arm talent or mobility. Thoughts??"

Expand Tweet

Based on what has been said by large portions of the media in the past year, this is an accurate comparison for Sanders. Tagovailo is an effective quarterback for the Dolphins.

He puts up great stats yearly (when he is healthy), but many call him a "system quarterback." It means a quarterback who benefits statistically from the system he is playing in rather than elevating the team. Tagovailo can play well in the Dolphins dynamic offense. His throws are accurate and he gets the ball out quickly, but he does not have the arm strength of other star QBs.

Sanders has similar strengths and issues. Although he can escape pressure in college better than Tagovailo in the NFL, he operates better as a pocket passer. Additionally, while he is an accurate passer, he does not have elite arm strength.

Shedeur Sanders is likely to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

As one of the two highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a top-five pick. There is a decent chance he could go first overall because the Tennessee Titans are expected to pick a quarterback.

However, Sanders has been linked to the New York Giants. If Sanders or Ward is available when they use the number three pick, either quarterback could be drafted. Many analysts believe they prefer Sanders over Ward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place