NFL analyst makes his feelings clear on Ashton Jeanty’s draft projection

Ashton Jeanty is one of the best running backs in the draft, but teams have many options. While this current draft class lacks quarterbacks, it's stacked at other positions, including the backfield.

On Thursday, NFL analyst Field Yates spoke on the Pat McAfee Show, and gave his opinion about the current crop of running backs for the upcoming draft.

" I kind of feel that you've two draft classes jam-packed into one at running back, defensive tackle, and tight end as well," Yates said. "This RB class is so deep, we know that Ashton Jeanty is going to be the first one taken out of Boise State ....

"He's a top-eight prospect ... I just don't know where he'll go because we know the NFL values running backs in a different way ... You've got guys that can do it all in this draft class."

He also mentioned that because of the huge offer of running backs in this class, some players like Trevor Etienne might drop into the second, third or fourth round.

There's a point to be made regarding running backs being less valued than other positions, because of their lack of longevity in the league. There's a reason why Ki-Jana Carter was the last running back to be taken first overall, all the way back in 1995.

Ashton Jeanty reveals his biggest strength ahead of the NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty, the All-American and Heisman finalist, spoke with On3 and revealed what he believes to be his biggest strength when compared to other running backs.

“I think all the best running backs, they’re able to break tackles at a high level, whether it be d-linemen, linebackers, safeties, corners,” Jeanty told On3. “They can break tackles from anybody anywhere on the field. I have that home run hidden ability. Take it 60, 70 (yards).

"So I think that’s what separates me from a lot of other running backs, but also catching the ball out the backfield. I didn’t do that as much this year because it was a different offense. But whoever picks me, they will have a guy who’s versatile and can do it all.”

Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards with 29 touchdowns on 374 carries in 2024, leading the Boise State Broncos to their first appearance on the College Football Playoff. He's widely considered to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

