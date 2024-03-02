NFL-bound J.J. McCarthy shares his honest opinion on Sherrone Moore’s transition from assistant to head coach at Michigan

J.J. McCarthy had a brilliant college career at Michigan under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh. However, the coach won’t be at the program next season after he has been hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, marking his return to the professional stage.

Nonetheless, McCarthy believes Michigan is in good hands under Harbaugh’s successor. The quarterback expressed his confidence in Sherrone Moore, who has been named the new head coach at Ann Arbor, during his media availability at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“He’ll do amazing. The most important quality of a head coach at the University of Michigan is being a Michigan man. And he’s got that. He’s earned his stripes and the boys love him. They’re behind him. And with those two things, they’re going to be successful no matter what.”

Moore notably led Michigan in four games last season in the absence of Harbaugh due to suspension and came out victorious in each of them, including against Ohio State. He will hope to continue on that form when his duty as a substantive coach begins next season.

Jim Harbaugh influenced J.J. McCarthy's draft decision

Throughout the 2023 season, J.J. McCarthy noted that he had not decided on entering the upcoming draft. However, a conversation with Harbaugh after the national championship success in January influenced his decision regarding the draft.

“It was quite easy, honestly,” McCarthy said. “He was like, ‘Hey, I’m out here thinking of you if you were my son.’ And he told me ‘I want you to go because of your draft stock. It could get higher, but not that much higher. And it’s just an opportunity you don’t want to pass up.’”

“Just hearing that from him just gave me so much more confidence because that was kind of where my head was leaning towards. So just hearing that was amazing.”

Notably, Jim Harbaugh is always supportive of his players' transition to the professional stage at the time he considers right. Blake Corum noted last year after returning to Michigan that the coach urged him to declare for the draft.

J.J. McCarthy will be happy to play against Jim Harbaugh in the NFL

With Jim Harbaugh now in the NFL, there's a huge chance that J.J. McCarthy will be playing against him anytime soon. The quarterback is relishing the opportunity and will hope it happens in the upcoming season.

“It would be a little interesting, looking across the field and seeing him in the baby blue,” McCarthy said. “It would be an honor just being on that field in general, no matter who’s across the sideline. There’d be some nice emotional hugs afterward.”

With the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert at the Chargers, there's little to no chance of McCarthy ending up with Harbaugh. Nonetheless, the memories they shared during their time at Ann Arbor will continue to live on.