NFL draft analyst advises Saints to pick OC Doug Nussmeier’s son Garrett Nussmeier as No. 5 overall pick

The New Orleans Saints are in one of the most difficult positions in the NFL when it comes to their starting quarterback next season. The team was hopeful that Derek Carr would recover from his injuries and be available, but unfortunately for him, he decided to retire after consulting with doctors about his recovery options.

As a result, the team does not have a starting QB with experience heading into the 2025 NFL season. They will need to turn to one of its young QBs, 2025 third-round pick Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler or 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener, as the starting QB next season.

Shough is favored to win the starting job, but New Orleans fans are not optimistic about him as the long-term starting QB for the franchise. As a result, there are some draft experts who think they should draft another QB next season, but this time with their first-round pick. In late April, Pro Football Focus conducted a first-round mock draft and had LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier going fifth to the Saints.

Nussmeier is the son of the team's new offensive coordinator, Doug Nussmeier. So, it would make sense for the team to look at him as an option. PFF had this to say about the possibility of the Saints drafting Nussmeier.

"Even after selecting Tyler Shough in the second round, New Orleans should have its eyes on the 2026 quarterback class. Nussmeier finished 2024 with the fifth-most passing yards in the nation (4,043) and tied for seventh in big-time throws (26)."

"He’s a bit of a gunslinger who is also fearless in the pocket and capable of making almost any throw on the field. As an added bonus, he’s the son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier."

New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattler speaks about the team drafting Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough is the early favorite to be the starting QB for the New Orleans Saints next season. While he is the most recent draftee in the young QB room, he is already 25 years old. QB Spencer Rattler recently spoke about the addition of Shough to the QB room.

"It wasn’t surprising to me," Rattler said. "I knew with Derek possibly retiring we needed another guy. But you can’t control that...You can’t put too much pressure on yourself. It’s Year 2, a great opportunity ahead of me, I’ve just got to keep working, keep my head down and give it what I’ve got."

It will be interesting to see which young QB emerges as the starter next season and if they play well enough to convince the team not to draft another QB in 2026.

