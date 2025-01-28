NFL draft analyst believes Titans must use No. 1 pick to bring in Penn State star 

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, but there are a lot of issues to address this offseason. Their offense was only able to produce 18.3 points per game which was only good enough for 27th in the NFL, while their defense allowed 27.1 points per game which only ranked 30th in the league.

With those stats, new General Manager Mike Borgonzi and returning coach Brian Callahan will have their work cut out to try and solve those issues on both sides of the ball.

The Titans have Will Levis returning next season, but Callahan said in his season-ending press conference that the team is still searching for its franchise quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Well, we got one quarterback under contract [Levis]. The other two are free agents, and we’re in position to potentially draft a quarterback," Callahan said.

Trending

With the team possibly looking for a quarterback, their options are a bit thin compared to previous years. There are two solid options, but both come with their own flaws. Shedeur Sanders has some issues with anticipation, which can affect his decision-making, while Cam Ward has issues with ball security and can tend to get reckless.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah put out on his latest mock draft highlighting that the Titans should target someone people have been sleeping on for a while now — Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter.

"My ears perked up when Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team wouldn’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick," Jeremiah said via TheSpun.com. "To me, Carter is the best player in the draft and he plays a premium position. I could see Tennessee looking to add competition for QB Will Levis in the free-agent market or later on in the draft."

Carter helped his draft prospects a ton by putting together monster numbers this past season. He led a top 10 ranked defense in college football by putting up 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, which leads the nation, 12 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

He has also shown that he is capable of interchanging between the defensive end and linebacker positions, which shows that he has the tools to lead an NFL defense. With the Titans looking for help on both sides of the ball, Carter is a good target for them if they are not convinced with their draft options at quarterback.

Mulling over Titans' options for top pick in 2025 draft

The Tennessee Titans will have a bunch of options with their No. 1 pick, and they cannot just dismiss every top prospect on the draft board.

With their offense a big question mark, a quarterback would be the most logical choice for them, but considering the flaws mentioned by both top prospects, it’s understandable that the Titans will act a bit skittish handing the keys to these players for 10+ years, especially after their experience with Will Levis.

Another option for them is to prioritize the defense, which is an even bigger question mark than the offense. The Titans have been bleeding big run games to opposing running backs which makes drafting a defensive lineman a more sensible option and try to solve their quarterback situation either later in the draft or through free agency.

One more option for them is to trade down from the top pick. This draft will be filled with plenty of defensive linemen, especially in the first round and it’s possible that the Titans could fill plenty of holes with multiple first-day picks.

They could also improve on their offensive line, which struggled mightily to protect Levis, so they could dangle that No. 1 overall pick to the highest bidder. If they could nab two first-round picks this year and a couple more early picks down the road, it may be worth doing that and missing out on this year’s thin quarterback class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.