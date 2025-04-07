NFL draft analyst delivers verdict on Aaron Rodgers’ future as Shedeur Sanders & Jaxson Dart get linked to Steelers

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has delivered his verdict on what the Pittsburgh Steelers should do with their 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeremiah's analysis comes amid speculation that Aaron Rodgers could join the team next season.

On Monday's episode of "Up & Adams," Jeremiah explained that if Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart are available at the pick, then there's a conversation to be had.

However, if the Steelers and Rodgers can get a deal done before the draft later this month, Jeremiah believes the team would be better served drafting some players like Emeka Egbuka or Tetairoa McMillan for the Green Bay legend.

Jeremiah added,

"I would think, if you're going to make that commitment and kind of go out on that ledge and do the Aaron Rodgers thing, after kind of sitting out on some of these other quarterbacks Geno Smith and Sam Darnold, missing out on that one, man, you got to get somebody whose going to make that decision look smart."

Will Pittsburgh Steelers take a chance on a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly have a need at the quarterback position heading into the 2025 season. Pittsburgh signed Mason Rudolph to a two-year, $8 million deal this offseason.

As of this writing, Rudolph is the presumed starter for the 2025 season. While the team still attempts to sign Aaron Rodgers, the question remains if Pittsburgh will take a look at Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart at 21st overall.

If Sanders does fall to the 21st pick, it will be hard not to give the Colorado signal caller some consideration, especially given he was at one time talked about going first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

As for Dart, the Ole Miss quarterback has been climbing up draft boards after his performance at the NFL Combine. He's expected to be available when Pittsburgh is up to pick and has been heavily linked to the organization for some time now.

Whoever is playing quarterback for Pittsburgh in 2025 will be in quite a promising position with both George Pickens and DK Metcalf to throw to at wide receiver.

