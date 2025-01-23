NFL Draft analyst highlights 5 star players to watch out for other than Shedeur Sanders in the Shrine Bowl

The 2025 Shrine Bowl is fast approaching and there are some top college football players taking part in the game on Jan. 30. Apart from Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders, NFL draft analyst Matt Miller believes there are five other players to watch out for in the exhibition contest.

As per Miller, Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul, LSU cornerback Zy Alexander, UNLV wideout Ricky White III, Oregon State center Joshua Gray and Miami defensive end Tyler Baron are some of the players who could grab the eye.

Paul finished the 2024 season with 86 tackles, of which 48 were solo. The Ole Miss linebacker also recorded 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Alexander posted 33 tackles (22 solo) in the 2024 season. The Tigers cornerback also had 1.0 sacks, three passes defended and two interceptions.

White had a solid 2024 season with UNLV. The wideout tallied 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions.

Oregon State center Joshua Gray played in all 12 games for the team in the 2024 season. He played in 916 snaps which was the most on the team and allowed only one sack.

Miami defensive lineman Tyler Baron impressed with 18 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

How to watch 2025 Shrine Bowl? TV schedule and live stream details

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders will play in the 2025 Shrine Bowl - Previews - Source: Getty

The 2025 Shrine Bowl will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also livestream the contest on Fubo or Sling. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

The practice sessions for the 100th annual bowl will run from Saturday to Tuesday. All the practice sessions will be broadcast live on Lights Out Sports.

Here are the key details for this year's college football Shrine Bowl.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Fubo or Sling

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

