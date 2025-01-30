NFL draft analyst shares thoughts on Trevor Etienne after his Shrine Bowl practice performance

Trevor Etienne seems to be turning some heads ahead of the East-West Shrine game this week. NFL draft analyst Matt Miller commented that Etienne "dominated" in practice on Tuesday.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the staples of the college football offseason ahead of the draft. Various players across the country who have declared for the NFL draft get the opportunity to showcase their skills before draft day. It appears Etienne is doing exactly that in the pre-game practices.

"Trevor Etienne dominated today. Great all-around performance for the Georgia running back," Miller wrote on X.

Analyzing Trevor Etienne's NFL Draft stock

Trevor Etienne is part of a loaded draft class at running back that includes names such as Ashton Jeanty, Quinshon Judkins, Omarion Hampton, and more. He'll need to put on quite the performance at the Shrine Game to boost his draft stock up a bit.

After starting his career with Florida State University for the first two seasons, Etienne decided to transfer to Georgia for his junior year. This season, Etienne rushed for just over 600 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He also played a big role in the receiving game with 32 catches for 194 yards.

Trevor Etienne (Source: Imagn)

Etienne also has an older brother in the NFL who has seen some success. Travis Etienne currently plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars who selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing all four years at Clemson. As it stands, the younger Etienne brother doesn't appear to have quite the same draft stock coming out of college.

Despite this, Trevor certainly has the resume to be scooped up by a team in the middle to late rounds of the draft. If he puts on an impressive performance at the East-West Shrine Game, he may see his stock climb up significantly. Of course, Etienne will have other opportunities to boost his draft stock such as the NFL Combine and Georgia's upcoming Pro Day should he choose to participate.

Etienne will be joined by other big names at the East-West Shrine Game including top quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is projected by many to be the first quarterback taken off the board come the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, there's plenty of time between now and then for things to change, perhaps tipping in the favor of fellow top signal-caller Cam Ward.

There's still a long way to go before the NFL Draft, but the road to draft day essentially begins with the East-West Shrine Game on Thursday, January 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

