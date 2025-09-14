NFL Draft insider ignites conspiracy on Arch Manning's injury as Texas QB's struggles continue despite Longhorns' win vs. UTEP

Arch Manning hasn’t appeared on any Texas injury report during the 2025 season, but speculation has swirled that the quarterback might be playing through an undisclosed issue. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller fueled the conversation again after the No. 7 Longhorns’ 27-10 win over UTEP on Saturday.&quot;Watch Arch against Miss State last year and watch him today. His throwing motion has absolutely dropped to more side arm and almost submarine at times. If not because of injury or tightness, why?&quot; Miller tweeted.The discussion first has been gaining attention since Texas’ Week 2 win over San Jose State, when cameras showed Manning grimacing after a throw. Coach Steve Sarkisian quickly brushed off the speculation with a sharp response.“According to who? Arch said that to you?” Sarkisian said following Week 2's press conference. “I’ve never filmed any of you guys when you’re using the bathroom, so I don’t know what faces you make when you’re doing that.”Meanwhile, The Athletic reviewed some of Manning's film and found at least 13 examples over the past year of him grimacing naturally, dating back to his relief appearance for Quinn Ewers last September.Photos unearthed by 247Sports even show the same expression during his high school career. That history makes it unclear whether the facial reaction is simply a habit or a sign of a lingering injury.Ryan Wingo stands by Arch Manning after tough outingIn Texas’ 17-point win over UTEP on Saturday, Arch Manning struggled to find consistency. He went 5-of-16 for 69 yards in the first half, closing the stretch by missing 10 of his last 11 throws and tossing an interception in the end zone during the second quarter.Manning finished 11-of-25 for 114 yards and the interception. Despite the win, he again fell short of expectations, highlighted by a missed connection with wideout Ryan Wingo on a potential first-quarter touchdown.Afterward, Wingo stepped up in support of his quarterback.“Arch is a great quarterback,” Wingo said (via On3). “The same great quarterback. Our chemistry isn’t down. I think it’s improving, especially later in the game, like everyone else in the country.”Manning admitted he wasn’t pleased with his Week 3 performance, saying he needs to “play better” for Texas to succeed.