NFL draft prospect Shilo Sanders lights up national championship arena with fun questions for fans

Shilo Sanders is enjoying the offseason after helping the Colorado Buffaloes finish 9-4 in the 2024 college football season. He was seen at an AT&T's national championship related event where he engaged with fans and asked them all kinds of fun questions. He asked a couple of fans:

"If you favorite team scores the game winning touchdown, who is the first person your're calling or texting?"

"My brother," replied the guy.

The girl replied, "probably my mom."

When Shilo asked the same to a little boy, he got a reply in an adorable voice.

"My daddy and pops," the kid said.

Another man replied: "My wife," to which the Colorado safety replied, "Aww. Good guy right here."

The funniest of them was a kid (Ohio State fan), who had a savage reply for the 24-year-old:

"Probably a Notre Dame fan and brag to them."

AT&T was the official sponsor for the College Football Playoff.

2025 NFL Draft: Potential landing spots for Shilo Sanders

Shilo Sanders is known for his crushing tackles on the field, earning him the tag - "CEO of headache gang." While he was inconsistent for the Buffs in the 2024 season, owing to injuries and bad form, Coach Prime's son is still an intriguing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As draft day approaches in April 2025, several teams could benefit from Shilo’s skill set. He may not be a starter at once, but his value on the bench and an attitude of giving it all on the field could benefit several franchises.

The Cleveland Browns top the list as a potential fit. Their defense boasts talent, and Shilo could be their secondary. He may partner well with players like Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit. The Buffalo Bills also present an enticing option. While their front office faceds cap concerns, the Bills may turn to Shilo to bolster their safety roster.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks, led by coach Mike Macdonald, align with Shilo’s profile. Whether it’s the Ravens, Jets, or another suitor, the Colorado safety's name will be intriguing, given his "Sanders" tag.

