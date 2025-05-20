NFL hall of famer Brian Urlacher issues 5-word message for USC-bound son on his special day

Today (May 20) is a special day for NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher's son, Kennedy Urlacher. It is his birthday.

To celebrate the special occasion, Brian posted the following message on his Instagram stories:

"Happy Birthday, Kennedy. Love you."

The proud father also shared a photo with Kennedy on the day of the latter's graduation ceremony.

Picture Source: 54Urlacher (Instagram)

However, his birthday is not the only thing that should make Kennedy Urlacher excited. In the 2025 season, he is going to be playing for the USC Trojans, having transferred from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish earlier in the season.

Urlacher spent his freshman year with the Fighting Irish, and while the program was able to reach the National Championship game, Urlacher did not make the biggest contribution to his team. He played mostly on special teams, and this did include making an appearance in the national championship loss. However, there are only a few occasions where he was able to play in the safety position, which is his preferred position.

When he did play as a safety, the games were all but over, with Notre Dame having massive leads over their rivals. In what could essentially be called "garbage time," Urlacher was able to record seven tackles and make one pass deflection.

Brian Urlacher did not go to Notre Dame (he played for the New Mexico Lobos). But he appreciates the appeal and strength that playing for the Fighting Irish can bring. However, Kennedy's time in South Bend is over before it even started properly, and he is now going to ply his trade with Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans.

Can Kennedy Urlacher help the USC Trojans?

When Kennedy Urlacher entered the transfer portal, the first team he was linked with was the USC Trojans. His arrival would add some depth to USC's defense, which although was not the worst in the Big Ten Conference, was nowhere close to being strong enough to help the team win important games.

Urlacher will be able to make an immediate impact in the nickle position. The two players that the Trojans have had in the nickle position during training camp, Kamari Ramsey and Prophet Brown, are more suited in other positions.

Additionally, his Notre Dame experience will go far for his chances to become the safety for the Trojans.

In summary, Kennedy Urlacher is likely to be more successful with the Trojans than he ever would have been if he stayed with Notre Dame.

