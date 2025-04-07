NFL insider Ian Rapport reveals how Deion Sanders made sure Shedeur owned up to his decision to not throw at the combine

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most discussed prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. When the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback refused to throw at the NFL scouting combine, Deion Sanders made sure the quarterback owned up to the decision.

Ad

On “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared a story about how he learned that Shedeur wouldn’t be doing any on-field work at the event.

Rapoport was contacted by Coach Prime on FaceTime as he wanted to learn Shedeur’s plan for the combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“(Coach Prime) gives the phone to Shedeur, and he goes, ‘Talk to Rapsheet,’" Rapoport said. "And so, we talked. Told me what he was doing. Told me why. Explained the plan. And talked about a couple of other things he was focusing on the next couple of weeks.

Ad

Trending

“Hands the phone back to his dad and he was like, ‘You good?’ ‘I’m good.’ And it was just an unbelievably mature, level-headed, grounded way of handling what could have been a huge issue. But Deion wanted to make sure that Shedeur handled it himself.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Shedeur Sanders’ character reportedly coming into question lately, the interaction between the insider and the Sanders could serve as proof of the quarterback's accountability and that he has his father’s guidance and support.

Shedeur Sanders is still expected to go in the first round of the NFL draft. But his draft position varies. While some insiders believe he could still go in the top five, others have him sliding towards the second half of the first round.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders patting the ball is a nonissue for former quarterback

The latest controversy for Shedeur Sanders came from him patting the football before throwing during the Colorado pro day on Friday. Current New York Jets safety Andrew Cisco said it was a “tell” for defenders to break early.

However, former quarterback Chris Simms disagreed.

“It happens so quick I don’t think you are gonna go, ‘Oh, gosh, he patted the ball, here it comes, boom,’ Simms said Monday on "Pro Football Talk."

Ad

"And it’s like he’s setting up, he’s looking over there within the normal course of the throw, he gives it a little pat. I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal at all.”

Simms even singled out some notable quarterbacks with the habit of patting the ball before throwing: Aaron Rodgers, Dan Marino and Joe Montana. Simms added that in some cases, quarterbacks use it as a rhythm move to stay on time after their dropback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.