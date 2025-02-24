NFL insider makes feelings known about Arch Manning’s chances to win the Heisman trophy amid Garrett Nussmeier threat

The Texas Longhorns will be starting Arch Manning as their quarterback in 2025, and he enters the season with high expectations and plenty of hype.

Manning was the top quarterback in his high school class. After two years of sitting behind Quinn Ewers, he's now the starting quarterback from the Longhorns. Manning enters the 2025 season as the favorite to win the Heisman at +700.

However, NFL insider John Frascella thinks LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is a legitimate threat to win the Heisman.

"Arch Manning is the favorite for the Heisman, but don’t forget that Garrett Nussmeier hype is SERIOUS for next CFB season," Frascella wrote.

Nussmeier has the second-best odds to win the Heisman at +900, so the LSU quarterback is a real threat to beat out Manning for the recognition.

Nussmeier opted to return to LSU instead of declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. In 2024, the Tigers quarterback went 337-for-525 for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Steve Sarkisian is confident in Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is confident in Arch Manning heading into the upcoming season.

Sarkisian believes the quarterback is ready for his moment and to lead the Longhorns to the promised land.

"It would be pretty tough for me to say he's probably not going to be our starting quarterback. He started for us a couple games last year, played really good football," Sarkisian said to Kay Adams, via Yahoo. "Our first game in the SEC against Mississippi State, he was our starting quarterback.

"Quinn had been nicked up. I think the exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it. I think he's ready for the moment. We've got a pretty good team. We've got a lot of work to do. We're in February and we've got a long way to go until the fall rolls around, but we're in a good spot to, I think, have a pretty good football team.”

Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions as he played in minimal snaps and games in 2024.

Manning and the Longhorns will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckyes.

