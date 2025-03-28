NFL insider Tom Pelissero shares latest update on Penn State DE Abdul Carter amid draft rumors

Penn State DE Abdul Carter is a hot prospect to watch out for in the 2025 NFL Draft. His breakout season with the Nittany Lions proved pivotal, which significantly scaled his draft stock to an unprecedented level.

Now, he sees himself in the top 5 picks of the upcoming draft. On Thursday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared an update on Carter, who has been suffering from a shoulder strain. Per reports, he will not participate in the Penn State pro day.

The event is scheduled to happen on Friday at Holuba Hall. It's unclear whether he will be part of the meetings or have any interactions arranged with NFL team executives, but he won't participate in any of the drills.

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State - Source: Imagn

According to Pelissero, Carter could land somewhere between the New York Giants or the New England Patriots, if not the first two picks.

"Penn State's Abdul Carter, another name we've heard in the conversation, if not the number one pick, certainly somewhere in those top three or four,” Pelissero said via ‘The Insiders' on Thursday.

“He is not going to work out at Penn State's pro day. He's had a couple of different injury issues that has popped up. The thing he was when they first discovered the stress reaction in his foot that maybe he'd be able to push through it. Be out there for this one he's not going to do. That's one more element to his process.”

Abdul Carter can even go No. 1 overall in 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick and are in dire need of a quarterback.

After Will Levis' underwhelming performance, Brian Callahan is reportedly on the hunt for a quarterback to build a roster for the future. At the moment, Miami's Cam Ward is viewed as the most likely fit. However, things could change in the coming week.

Having a prospect like Carter in the draft class isn't something that happens every year. He brings great stability to the defensive scheme. Moreover, his records from the 2024 season show why he is a special talent.

He racked up 43 solos and 12 sacks, making him the Big Ten defensive player of the year. If the Titans pass on him, anywhere in the top 10, Carter will hear his name being called by NFL Commish Roger Goodell in April.

