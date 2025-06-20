NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald's son and Notre Dame commit Javian Osborne react as Marcus Freeman lands commitment from No. 3 CB Khary Adams

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish added a cornerback to their 2026 recruiting class on Friday. They secured the verbal commitment from one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, four-star Khary Adams out of Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Maryland.

Javian Osborne, Notre Dame’s four-star running back commit (in the 2026 class) and Devin Fitzgerald, son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, reacted to Adams’ pledge on Instagram.

Osborne has been actively helping to recruit other players to join him at Notre Dame and celebrated the news on Friday.

“We Too Lit!!! ☘️☘️☘️,” Osborne wrote.

Javian Osborne's comment on @hayesfawcett3's IG post

Devin Fitzgerald's comment on @hayesfawcett3's IG post

Adams chose the Fighting Irish over schools like Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Clemson, LSU and USC. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Adams is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the country by On3.

Khary Adams on why he chose Notre Dame

Khary Adams has visited Notre Dame four times.

“I can’t even describe what it is like,” Adams told On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons before his pledge on Friday. “There are no words for it. It’s just different. It is something you have never seen before. Notre Dame is special.”

He wasn’t originally offered a scholarship to Notre Dame’s early list of 2026 prospects but impressed the coaches during a camp and earned his place. The CB credited defensive backs coach Mike Mickens for helping him elevate his skills.

“It was great,” Adams said. “He gives really good criticism, and it’s great for getting better. He helped me with my breaks and keeping my pad level down. I can use my length to my advantage.”

Last season, Adams played on both sides of the ball. He had 43 tackles and three interceptions on defense, while also catching 34 passes for 562 yards and six touchdowns on offense. He’s also a sprinter and has finished the 100-meter dash in 10.7 seconds.

He joins a strong group of defensive backs committed to the program for 2026, including four-star safety Ayden Pouncey and four-star cornerback Chaston Smith. Adams said spending time with them on a recent visit helped him picture himself as part of the team.

“It was cool getting around them,” he said. “If I were to go there, they would be in my class. It was really cool.”

After visiting several other schools, Notre Dame came on top for the cornerback.

“This visit was great. I just think outside of football, what Notre Dame can do and how they can set you up for life.”

Khary Adams will play with coach Marcus Freeman, defensive coordinator Chris Ash and defensive backs coach Mike Mickens if he enrolls with the program.

