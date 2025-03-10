NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with Coach Prime after QB coach describes Shedeur Sanders as “arrogant”

Sports analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe spoke to Deion Sanders after his son, Shedeur Sanders, faced criticism. An anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach said Sanders was brash and arrogant at the combine, which Sharpe says is unfair.

After the quote came out, Sharpe says he spoke to Deion Sanders about the criticism surrounding Shedeur.

"I told Time this, I said Time, it's about you. They couldn't find flaws with you so they take it out on your son. You know what I'm saying, guys that were older than me couldn't bully my brother so they tried to bully me," Sharpe said on his "Nightcap podcast" on Friday. [13:48]

As Sharpe says, he believes NFL teams are taking shots at Shedeur because they couldn't say anything bad about him.

Shedeur Sanders takes aim at media for criticism ahead of NFL Draft

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders has faced plenty of criticism over his character and playing style.

Although Sanders has played well at Colorado, he says it's just part of the game that people are trying to drag him down.

"Well everybody is trying to make my stock drop right now, so who knows,” Sanders said (per Awful Announcing). “You know just how life gets. But it is what it is. It’s fools gold, it isn’t real. Don’t believe the media."

Sports analyst Dan Patrick also backed Shedeur as he says it's weird most media members are now criticizing Shedeur despite him not playing a game in months.

“Shedeur Sanders hasn’t thrown a football, hasn’t played a game in a couple of months. But you’re starting to get the feeling, I don’t want to say ‘smear campaign,’ but it does feel like you start to pile on,” Patrick said, via awful announcing.

“And sometimes, the insiders are following insiders, and they want to make sure that they don’t miss on this. And it’s an echo chamber, it’s a circle. Now you start to hear, ‘hey nobody’s sold necessarily on Shedeur Sanders being a first-round draft pick.’ Where did that come from? That was quick.”

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24 to 26. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the second quarterback off the board in the.

