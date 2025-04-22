NFL Legend Terrell Owens drops 1-word message as Coach Prime celebrates Shedeur Sanders’ CU legacy

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens had a one-word response to Shedeur Sanders having his jersey retired by Colorado.

Ad

Sanders and Travis Hunter had their jersey retired by Colorado at their spring game after two years with the program. Although many didn't think the jersey should've been retired, Owens was glad to see it and congratulated Coach Prime on it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terrell Owens' Instagram comment

"Congratulations," Owens commented.

Ad

Despite Owens and Sanders never playing with each other, the two have mutual respect, and the star receiver was pleased to see Shedeur have his jersey retired by Colorado.

Owens was a five-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He finished his NFL career with 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 receiving touchdowns.

Colorado AD defends Shedeur Sanders' jersey retirement

Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George defended the school's decision to retire Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's jerseys.

Ad

Many fans thought Shedeur was only having his jersey retired because Coach Prime is his dad. However, George felt they both deserved to be honored by the school for everything they accomplished.

"Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are both great Buffs and exceptional talents who have been tremendous representatives of our program and of our university and led our team back to national prominence," said George, via ESPN.

Ad

"Recognizing the accomplishments of a Heisman Trophy winner and record-setting quarterback who ushered in this new era of CU football now does not detract from accomplishments of the past. Rather, it adds to the rich legacy of CU football that has been passed down over the years by everyone who has worn a CU uniform."

Ad

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, so many fans were fine with his jersey being retired. Many, however, criticized Sanders for having his jersey retired, which Coach Prime says is only getting criticized because of his last name.

"We're talking about Shedeur. We ain't talking about nobody else," Deion Sanders said. "If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't have this discussion."

Shedeur Sanders did set Colorado's single-season records for most passing yards in a season, most passing yards in a game, most single-season passing touchdowns, and most passing touchdowns in a career, which is why Coach Prime felt like Shedeur should've had his jersey retired.

Shedeur Sanders helped lead Colorado to a bowl game appearance in his second season with the program after the Buffaloes had just one win the year before he got there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place