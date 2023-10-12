NFL legend Tom Brady admires Deion Sanders' recent "hold them accountable" pep talk for Colorado stars ahead of Week 7

It looks like retired NFL GOAT Tom Brady continues to be awestruck by the motivational words and wisdom of Colorado coach Deion Sanders. It's not a mystery that Brady and Sanders share a strong friendship.

Moreover, Tom Brady also has been a mentor to Shedeur from his high school days at Trinity Christian School. Shedeur credits his skills and knowledge of the game to the training given by the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Now, it looks like Tom Brady wants his followers to learn lessons of wisdom and accountability from Coach Prime. He recently shared a story of a post of Deion Sanders where the latter was seen giving a pep talk to players ahead of their week 7 game against Stanford.

Coach Prime talks about how Colorado athletes need to hold themselves accountable for the future and always have a backup plan if the initial plan doesn't work out. He questions his players about their plans for the future and the strategy they will implement to make it successful.

"one thimg that I don't like is treating y'all like children, like y'all are young adults. You're men, and we need to treat you as such. Hold them accountable for what's transpiring. We're trying to raise men", Sanders said.

You can check out Coach Prime's entire speech here:

Tom Brady seems to back up the ideologies of Deion Sanders. Considering the fact that he's also a father of three, seeing Coach Prime helping the Colorado Buffaloes players figure out their lives is impressive. Brady shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Listen up everyone!! Love you", Brady wrote while tagging Deion Sanders.

Moreover, Brady also left a heartwarming comment on the video where Coach Prime mentors and takes care of his Colorado players.

Screenshot of Tom Brady's Instagram story (Image Credits: Tom Brady's Instagram)

"So grateful for you, so inspired by your caring and your commitment to all these young men", Brady wrote.

Deion Sanders plays the Stanford Cardinals in week 7

After a nail-biting 27-24 win over Arizona State, Colorado will look to maintain their momentum against the 1-4 Stanford Cardinals. However, one thing bugging Deion Sanders about the week 7 game is the time slot.

The Colorado vs Stanford game will be held at 10 p.m. ET (8 p.m. MT), and Coach Prime is not excited to go against their rivals in a late kickoff. During the weekly Colorado Football Coaches show, Sanders opened up about how he felt about the kickoff time:

"Who makes these 8 o' clock games? These are the dumbest things ever. Stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o' clock for a darn game? What about the East Coast? They even care about the rating or anybody watching it?" Sanders said.

On paper, Colorado is the favorite to win the Week 7 contest, but it will be interesting to see how Stanford performs at Folsom Field.