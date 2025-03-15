NFL reporter believes Shedeur Sanders has the chance to mirror $200,000,000 NFL QB's story in 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders has been tipped to go as the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. While the Colorado quarterback has not even started his pro career, NFL analyst Jason Fitz has suggested that Sanders could mirror Aaron Rodgers' draft story.

Ad

Rodgers, who is worth $200 million per Celebrity Net Worth, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and led the franchise to the Super Bowl title in 2011. Fitz spoke about how Sanders' draft story could be similar to the four-time MVP's.

“I think Shedeur has a chance to be the most interesting draft story we’ve seen since Aaron Rodgers,” Fitz said during a discussion with Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab during Friday's episode of Inside Coverage.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rodgers had two fabulous seasons at Cal before he declared for the 2005 NFL draft. While many believed that he was to go as a potential top-three pick, the Packers drafted the quarterback with the No. 24 pick.

There is now a case for Sanders to achieve something similar. The Buffs QB was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in his final collegiate season, but his draft stock has reportedly fallen in the past few months.

Ad

Many believed Sanders would be a top-three pick in this year's draft. However, there are suggestions that the signal-caller might not get drafted in the first round altogether.

Shedeur Sanders likely to participate at Colorado's pro day after skipping physical drills at NFL Combine

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

As per reports, Shedeur Sanders is expected to take part in Colorado's pro day, which will be held between March 18-21. The signal-caller will have the opportunity to rejuvenate his stock, which has seemingly dropped in the past few months.

Ad

Some have claimed that a few NFL teams were not pleased with Sanders' attitude at the NFL Combine when he did not partake in the on-field drills.

Nonetheless, Sanders will want to make a good impression and show some of his abilities when he takes the field during CU's pro day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.