NFL scouts eye Coach Prime’s Colorado star ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Coach Prime has done a fine job in improving the Colorado Buffaloes across two seasons. As many as six of his CU players are participating in the Shrine Bowl on Thursday.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is one of those six Colorado players who will take the field in the Shrine Bowl, and reports claim that scouts will be monitoring the wideout to evaluate him ahead of this year's NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Horn Jr. finished the 2024 season with 441 yards and a touchdown on 37 receptions across nine games. He helped Colorado finish the regular season with a 9-3 record, which played a huge role in their qualification for a bowl game, which the Buffs lost to BYU.

Apart from Horn Jr., the other Colorado players who got invites for the Shrine Bowl are quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive back Shilo Sanders, defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and receivers LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will not play in the Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl will be another opportunity for some Colorado players to boost their stocks before the 2025 NFL draft.

Coach Prime expected to remain at Colorado amid interest from NFL teams

NCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Following Colorado's impressive run in the 2024 season, there were reports that Coach Prime could leave the program to take up a job in the NFL. Sanders was linked with the job at the Dallas Cowboys.

However, after meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones earlier this month, Sanders insisted that he plans to honor his contract at Colorado.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful and it's intriguing," Sanders said. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder."

Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer as its new coach on Friday.

In two seasons at Colorado, Coach Prime has compiled a 13-12 record. He is tied down to the Buffs through the 2027 college football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place